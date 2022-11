Reza Kalhor and Sajjad Mardani ranked third in the weight category of -68kg and +87kg, respectively.

Also, Mehran Barkhordari received a bronze medal in the weight category of +80 kg in the event.

In the tournament, 755 contenders from 120 countries competed for world titles.

The 25th edition of the World Taekwondo Championships was held in Guadalajara, Mexico from November 13 to 20.

