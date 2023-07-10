Iran taekwondokas crowned at Turkey Open 2023–G2

Iranian men national squad won 4 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals and became champion at the Turkey Open 2023–G2.

Mehdi Haji Musaei (weight -54 kg), Abolfazl Zandi (-58 kg), Mateen Rezaei (-63 kg), and Arian Salimi (- 87 kg) received gold medals in the sporting event.

Other Iranian fighters Mehran Barkhordari (- 80 kg) and Abulfazl Abbasi (+ 87 kg) won silver medals, while Erfan Bozorghi (-68 kg) gained the bronze medal in the tournament.

Bizhan Moghanlou led the men’s teams at the tournament.

The Turkish Open Taekwondo Tournament was held in Ankara, Turkey on July 06-09, 2023.

