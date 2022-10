The men’s elite category was won by 2015 and 2016 duathlon world champion, Matt Smith from Australia, who clocked 2:40.58s.

Saud Alzaabi (2:40.58s) from the UAE and Saghaei Dehkordi (2:44.55s) completed the podium respectively.

This year’s competition saw a total of 4,300 participants from 35 countries in Putrajaya, Malaysia on 29 - 30 Oct.

MA/TT