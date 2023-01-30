Female Iranian taekwondo team to depart for Fujairah Open

Taekwondo WT Fujairah Open 2023 will be held in UAE's Fujairah next month from 5 February 2023 to 8 February with the participation of 1,306 teakwondokas.

The Iranian women's taekwondo team will include Saeeda Nasiri, Zahra Pouresmail, Tina Madanlou, Narges Mirnourullahi, Mobina Nematzadeh, Melika Mirhosseini, Mahla Momenzadeh, Negar Esmaili, Shahrabano Damghaninejad, Niki Yousefi, Zainab Esmaili and Ghazal Soltani.

Mahrooz Saei and Mina Fardi will lead the Iranian national team in the UAE event.

The Iranian men's team including Alireza Hosseinpour, Daniyal Bozorgi Mohammad Hossein Yazdani, Arien Salimi and Alireza Nadalian have already applied to participate in the competition.

