2 Palestinian teenagers martyred in Israeli forces shooting

The Palestinian health ministry said on Friday that a 14-year-old boy, identified as Adel Ibrahim Daoud, was martyred by a gunshot wound to the head in the city of Qalqilya in the northern West Bank.

The ministry added that the other victim, identified as 19-year-old Palestinian teenager Mahdi Ladadweh, was shot and martyred on Friday evening near the city of Ramallah.

Palestinian medical sources confirmed that Ladadweh was shot by Israeli gunfire.

The youth was rushed to a hospital to receive urgent treatment but he succumbed to his serious wounds moments later.

According to local sources, Israeli soldiers tried to arrest the young man after shooting him. They also assaulted Palestinians trying to save his life.

Israeli forces have recently been conducting overnight raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.

MNA/