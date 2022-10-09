3 Zionists killed, injured in Quds shooting

The shooting occurred at a military checkpoint at the entrance of Shu'afat camp, according to the reports.



Two of the injured were policemen and the other one was a Zionist border guard.

News sources on Sunday morning reported that one of the injured died.

The Zionist police are still looking for the perpetrator of the operation at the checkpoint in the Shu'afat camp

Zionist media also reported that a martyrdom-seeking operation was launched in Lydda with cold weapons.

Palestinians have conducted an anti-Zionist operation by shooting at a Zionist's vehicle in Qalqilya, according to some news sources.

The Zionist forces on early Sunday raided various areas of the Occupied al-Quds and detained at least 28 Palestinians.

