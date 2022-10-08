2 martyred, 11 injured during Zionists raid on Jenin camp

Earlier on Saturday morning, local sources reported a large-scale attack of the Zionist army on the Jenin Camp. They added that severe clashes broke out between the Zionist troops and Palestinian Resistance forces.

According to the sources, dozens of patrols of the Zionist regime entered the camp in order to carry out a large-scale operation.

Three of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

The sources also added that the Zionist forces arrested a Resistance activist affiliated with the Islamic Jihad movement and took him out of this camp.

Palestinian sources announced the withdrawal of Zionist forces from Jenin after the operation.

