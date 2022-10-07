No weapons sent to Russia for Ukraine war: Iran FM

"Despite some countries' military aid to Ukraine, Iran has not sent and nor will it send any weapons to Russia to use in the Ukraine war, because Iranian officials believe that there should be a political solution to that crisis," Amir-Abdollahian stressed.

The Iranian foreign minister also referred to the recent riots in the country and criticized the Europeans' meddlesome stances in Iran's internal affairs.

He explained that the women's rights in Iran are well preserved while denouncing acts of violence by the rioters in the country.

Pekka Haavisto, for his part, referred to the Vienna negotiations and expressed hope that the deal would be concluded by the parties in the near future.

Regarding the Ukraine crisis, Pekka noted that Ukraine is an independent country and has the right to defend itself.

Referring to the issue of Afghanistan, he appreciated the constructive role played by the Islamic Republic of Iran in hosting Afghan refugees. He also called on the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to encourage the Taliban to respect human rights and women's rights.

Iran-Finland bilateral relations were another topic discussed between the two parties.

