The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Oman, Ali Najafi met Oman’s Minister of Energy and Minerals Salim Al Aufi.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed and conferred on the joint projects.

Earlier on September 30, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Foreign Minister of Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Badr Albusaidi held a telephone conversation to discuss the bilateral ties and the latest developments in the region.

