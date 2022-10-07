FM slams Danish police for attack on Iranian ambassador

Following the illegal entry of an armed attacker into the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Denmark, Amir-Abdollahian made a telephone telephone to Afsaneh Nadipour, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Denmark.

After entering the embassy compound, while holding a knife in his/her hand, the attacker threatened and created panic and caused damage to the cars parked in the embassy compound, the Iranian envoy told the foreign minister in the phone call.

"Unfortunately, despite previous official warnings, the Danish police arrived at the embassy very late," she said.

Amir-Abdollahian also noted that it is unfortunate that in the heart of Europe, such an attack is made on a lady and an ambassador with diplomatic immunity, and the police do not arrive on time.

After the attack, the Danish media announced the deployment of the country's police forces at the embassy of the Islamic Republic in Copenhagen.

