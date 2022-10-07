  1. Politics
Oct 7, 2022, 4:23 PM

FM slams Danish police for attack on Iranian ambassador

FM slams Danish police for attack on Iranian ambassador

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a phone call with Iran's envoy to Denmark Afsaneh Nadipour slammed the attack on her and criticized Denmark police for arriving late to stop the attack.

Following the illegal entry of an armed attacker into the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Denmark, Amir-Abdollahian made a telephone telephone to Afsaneh Nadipour, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Denmark.

After entering the embassy compound, while holding a knife in his/her hand, the attacker threatened and created panic and caused damage to the cars  parked in the embassy compound, the Iranian envoy told the foreign minister in the phone call.

"Unfortunately, despite previous official warnings, the Danish police arrived at the embassy very late," she said.

Amir-Abdollahian also noted that it is unfortunate that in the heart of Europe, such an attack is made on a lady and an ambassador with diplomatic immunity, and the police do not arrive on time.

After the attack, the Danish media announced the deployment of the country's police forces at the embassy of the Islamic Republic in Copenhagen.

MP/FNA14010715000316

News Code 192171
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192171/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News