Iran to deal decisively with terrorists provocations: FM

In a telephone conversation on Thursday, the Iranian and Irish foreign ministers, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Simon Coveney discussed the bilateral relations, JCPOA talks for lifting sanctions, and recent unrest in Iran.

Speaking about the Ukrainian crisis, Iran's Amir-Abdollahian strongly rejected the rumors of drone sales to Russia and stressed that Iran supports a political solution to the crisis.

Amir-Abdollahian, referring to recent riots inside Iran, noted that during the unrest, the rioters provoked by the foreign media destroyed the country's properties and attacked the people and police forces with rifles and knives, yet the police stood against the rebels and defended the people while caring about the humanitarian considerations.

"Part of the recent events in Iran are peaceful demonstrations, which we support according to the country's constitution, and we consider people's peaceful demands to be their legal right, and we have always paid attention to them and responded to them," he stressed, adding that no one has been arrested in peaceful demonstrations and the detained ones were rioters.

The Iranian foreign minister also added that those who acted emotionally among the rioters have been released, but those who used weapons or organized members of terrorist groups will be handed over to justice.

Amir-Abdollahian told his Irish counterpart that a detailed report on the cause of death of Mahsa Amini will be published soon.

He also reminded that during the [protest] events that happened in the United States (the occupation of the Congress), the internet in the country was cut off for a long time and even the virtual personal pages of the then President of the US were closed under the pretext of preserving the national security

Simon Coveney, for his part, welcomed the advancements achieved in the talks for lifting sanctions on Iran and said that reaching an agreement is in the interest of all parties.

The two sides also emphasized the dimensions of bilateral relations between Ireland and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

