Iran's transport minister meets with Syria's Assad

SANA reported that during the meeting, the economic relations between Syria and Iran were reviewed and the parties discussed the development of relations and strengthening investment between the two countries.

Continuation of activities between institutions in two countries, implementation of bilateral agreements, removal of existing obstacles and cooperation in service sectors such as electricity and transportation, as well as regional and international developments, were also discussed between the two parties.

No further information about the meeting has been published so far.

MP/FNA14010714000447