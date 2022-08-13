Iran's Bagheri Kani meets with Qatari dep. FM on JCPOA

According to Iranian media reports, in the Saturday meeting in Tehran, Al-Khalifi discussed with Ali Bagheri Kani the latest regional and international developments, particulary the developments with regard to the negotiations between Iran and world powers on returning to the mutual commitments under the Iran nuclear deal or the JCPOA.

After several months of hiatus, the Vienna talks resumed almost two weeks ago while expert-level negotiations have been held between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries.

While Iran has just started reviewing the proposals put forth by the EU in the Vienna talks, Western diplomatic circles doubled down on their propaganda and even set deadlines for Iran to provide a response to the proposals.

KI