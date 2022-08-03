  1. Politics
Bagheri Kani:

New round of talks to verify US will for reaching agreement

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said that the new round of negotiations is the verification of seriousness of the United States for reaching an agreement.

He made the remarks in his meeting with visiting Director-General of Political and Security Affairs of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pasquale Ferrara in Tehran on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides, while reviewing the latest situation of bilateral relations and consulting on international issues, emphasized the need for providing suitable grounds for comprehensive expansion of relations between the two countries.

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator pointed to the latest situation of negotiations on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions and added that goal of the negotiations is to determine conditions for US return to the agreement.

Therefore, the United States cannot set conditions for Iran which is a member of JCPOA, Bagheri underlined.

Turning to the upcoming trend of negotiations, he stressed that in the upcoming talks, the serious and real will of the United States for reaching an agreement will be verified.

