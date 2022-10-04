  1. Politics
Iran advises Biden to think about US human rights background

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman advised US President Joe Biden to ponder the human rights background of his own country.

In a post on his Instagram account, Nasser Kan’ani wrote that for the years, people in the world have been witnessing the true and unmasked face of American human rights manifested in Palestine, Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Syria, and even in the US.

It would have been better if Mr. Joe Biden thought a little about his country's human rights record before making humanitarian gestures, he said, adding that “though hypocrisy doesn't require thought.”

The US president would have been better concerned about numerous sanctions — termed as unprecedented and crippling by the US government — against the Iranians, that imposing them against any nation is considered “a quintessential example of committing crimes against humanity,” he underlined.

