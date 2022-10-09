Yemen threatens UAE again with punitive actions

Abdullah Muhammad Al-Naimi, a member of Ansarullah's political bureau warned the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a tweet on Sunday not to continue aggression on Yemen.

Al-Naimi predicted a terrible future for the UAE if they continue the war on Yemen led by the Saudis.

He warned that the UAE might lose everything and return to decades ago when it was a deserted place full of crows and snakes.

The Ansraullah Yemeni official predicted that "Soon, businessmen and investors will leave the UAE."

Prior to this, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, also a member of Ansarullah's political bureau said in an interview that If the demands of the Yemeni people are not met, the Yemni militarywill have the right to attack deep insie the territory of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

MNA/5605464