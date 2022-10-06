World not forgotten scandal of mass grave detected in Canada

In his Instagram post on Thursday, Nasser Kan’ani wrote that the media empire of the world hegemonic system helps those accused of systematic violation of human rights to stand in the position of the plaintiff when human rights become a tool to exercise political pressure on others.

The world has not still forgotten the saddening news of the forced separation of more than 150,000 indigenous children from their families and the scandal of discovering the mass graves of hundreds of these children in Canada's "residential schools" last year, he added.

He went on to say that making allegations against other countries and hiding behind it does not change the fact that willingness for child-killing and disresoect for humanity is in the essence of one of the US’ closest allies.

