Inside out of American human rights

The current days (July 2-8) marks the Week to Review and Expose American Human Rights. The occasion marks a series of tragic incidents all falling within the same time frame.

Various ceremonies are being held in Iran to reveal the real image of the so-called big supporter of human rights around the globe.

On July 3, 2022, the Fourth International Conference on American Human Rights from the Perspective of Ayatollah Khamenei was held in Tehran.

** Instances of breaching human rights by the US in the world

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran issued a statement on June 28, 2020. The statement addresses some examples of violations of human rights across the world.

According to the statement, the United States of America identifies itself as an advocate of human rights while:

In the U.S., there is no targeted monitoring system on violations of the rights of the minorities including Muslims, Black Indians, and Asians and hate speech is extensively promoted by U.S. officials and police.

This country is the biggest supporter of the Zionist Regime of Israel and backs the continuation of the violation of human rights in the Occupied Territories through its material and non-material assistance. Despite the U.S. promotion of the slogan to support the two-state solution, this country in practice prevents its implementation. The U.S. not only keeps silent about the Zionist regime's preventive measures but at the same time supports this regime with necessary actions.

The innocent people of Yemen are targeted daily manner by the U.S. weapons which are sold to the conflicting countries with the aim of gaining more profits which are accompanied by the U.S. opposition to any kind of ending the crisis in this country.

According to the report of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), since 2015 more than 377/000 Yemenis have been killed directly and indirectly by the Saudi military attacks.

More than 20 million Yemeni people are suffering from food shortage and 10 million people are on the brink of famine and hunger and 65/000 people are facing emergency levels of hunger. At the same time, 2.6 million children are malnourished and 500/000 children face the threat of death. The main reason for the violation of human rights in this country and the courage of the Saudi coalition to openly violate this right is the political support of the United States of America from the aggressors, it added.

The U.S., making instrumental use of two concepts of human rights and the fight against terrorism, has physically removed the biggest figures in defending the right to self-determination.

The latest example in this regard is the cowardly assassination of General Qassem Soleimani by U.S. drones in 2020. The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the assassination of this real fighter and defender of the rights of the defenseless people of this region is an instance of state terror and a blatant crime violating the fundamental principles of international law.

As underlined by the thematic reporters of the United Nations Human Rights Council, the assassination of General Soleimani was an arbitrary violation of the right to life which is in contradiction with the contents of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

** Iran has been severely affected by the U.S. instrumental use of human rights

On June 3, 1988, an Iranian Air flight numbered 655 which was headed to Dubai was shot by a missile from the USS Vincennes in, before it sunk into the Persian Gulf and all its 298 passengers were killed.

The 1987 chemical bombardment of Iran's western city of Sardasht is another tragedy that falls in the same period on the Iranian calendar.

Commenting on the incident, the Secretary of Iran High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi said on July 2, 2022, that "the Islamic Republic of Iran is a victim of weapons of mass destruction, more than 13,000 people have been martyred and more than 100,000 injured as a result of the use of chemical weapons against the people of our country, and some of our war veterans who were affected by the Saddam chemical attacks still become martyrs on a daily basis."

The Week also marks the 1981 bombing of the headquarters of Iran's Islamic Republic party, carried out by the anti-Iran Mojahedin-e Khalq terrorist organization, known as the MKO.

Seventy-three leading officials, including the then Justice Chief, Ayatollah Mohammad Beheshti were killed in the blast.

The 1981 attempted assassination of the then Iranian President Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei by the MKO is also among the incidents that are marked in the Week.

Compiled and translated by Amin Mohammadzadegan Khoyi