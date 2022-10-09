Two bomb explosions in south Yemen leave 7 casualties

Seven members of the Southern Transitional Council in south Yemen were killed or injured when two bombs detonated in the way of their forces in Abyan province, Sputnik reported.

Sources at the Southern Transitional Council said that the two bombs exploded in the Al-Jaza district near Wadi Omran in the city of Mudieh in the southeast of Abyan, as a result of which 4 people were killed and 3 others were injured.

After these two explosions, Southern Transitional Council forces conducted a search operation in the area.

Southern Transitional Council forces said in a statement on September 18, 2022, that they took control of the Wadi Omran district in the city of Mudieh in Abyan province.

They had also announced on August 22 that they have started a military operation to ensure the security of Abyan province.

