Iran poised to strengthen free trade coop. with SCO

Referring to the recent visits of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi with the heads of Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s member states in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, Alireza Payman-Pak pointed to the removal of obstacles ahead of banking and financial transactions among SCO’s member states and stated that presidents of SCO’s member states, observer members and partners raised constructive talks to broaden bilateral trade.

He put Iran’s export of products to SCO’s member states in the first five months of the current year (from March 21 to August 22) at over $9 billion which shows the active diplomacy of the country with member states of the Organization.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that President Raeisi put special emphasis on promoting Preferential Free Trade (PTA) with SCO’s member states and stated, “In addition, Iranian President also stressed on taking advantage of transit capacities among member states of the Organization.”

He then pointed to the visit of the Iranian President with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of SCO’s Summit regarding the North-South Transport Corridor and added that the completion of construction operation of the Rasht-Astara Railway and also increase of maritime fleet in the Caspian Sea as well as the development of northern ports of the Caspian Sea were of the other issues discussed between the two presidents.

With the coordination made in this regard, it was decided that Iran would export medical equipment, biotechnology medicines, and health-based tourism services to the SCO’s member states, he added.

