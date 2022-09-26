Iran’s exports to Caspian Sea littoral states up 45%: TPOI

Rahmatollah Khormali made the remarks on Monday evening and stated that Iran’s export of products to the Caspian Sea littoral states indicated a 45 percent hike in the first five months of the current year (from March 21 to August 23).

According to the customs statistics, country’s value of export to the Caspian Sea littoral states in this period hit $814 million, showing about 45 percent growth, he added.

From among four countries of the Caspian Sea littoral states, Republic of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Russian Federation accounted for the maximum share of Iran’s export products as much as 84, 40 and 31 percent respectively.

The 2nd Economic Conference of Caspian Sea Littoral States will be held in the Russian capital of Moscow on Oct. 4-7, 2022 with the participation of prime ministers and chairpersons of chambers of commerce of the regional countries as well as senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MA/5597652