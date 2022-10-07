Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan coop. doc. important in expanding ties

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2nd Economic Assembly of Caspian Sea Littoral States, Mohammad Mokhber in a meeting with the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov stressed that there are broad capacities for expansion of bilateral relations in the field of transportation and Tehran is determined to strengthen cooperation with Baku.

He said that the expansion of preferential trade aimed at increasing the bilateral trade volume is among the strategies presented by the Islamic Republic of Iran and called for utilizing the existing potentials of Iran and Azerbaijan for further expanding the trade volume.

Mokhber added that the joint cultural and religious commonalities between the two countries can serve as a good basis to accelerate the expansion of bilateral ties, and the process of achieving the defined joint objectives, including commercial cooperation.

Iran's first vice president said that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the Republic of Azerbaijan as a brother and is ready to expand comprehensive cooperation with Baku.

He also stressed that the borders of Iran's neighbors are red lines for Iran and Tehran will not accept threats against those borders.

The prime minister of Azerbaijan, for his part, called for the expansion of bilateral relations and accelerates the process of cooperation between Tehran and Baku.

Ali Asadov referred to the celebration to mark the 30th anniversary of Tehran-Baku diplomatic relations in Baku, arguing, "The borders of Iran and Azerbaijan are turned into friendship borders and the president of Azerbaijan has evaluated Tehran's support for the borders of our country precious."

Ali Asadov also appreciated Iran's support for transferring Turkmenistan's gas to Azerbaijan.

The 2nd Economic Assembly of Caspian Sea Littoral States is being held in Moscow in the presence of the Iranian first vice president and the prime minister of the four other Caspian Sea littoral states.

