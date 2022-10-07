  1. Economy
Oct 7, 2022, 3:45 PM

Mokhber:

Iran, Kazakhstan can increase trade volume to 3bn dollars

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – Iran's first vice president Mohammad Mokhber says that with the existing capacities and capablites of Iran and Kazakhstan, the level of commercial exchanges between Tehran and Astana can quickly reach three billion dollars.

Mokhber made the remarks speaking in a meeting with the Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov in Moscow.

Referring to the visit of the Kazakh President to Iran, Mokhber noted that 10 documents were signed in the public sector and 11 documents in the private sector of the two countries, which would be a turning point in the relations between the two countries.

Announcing Iran's readiness to send companies operating in the field of mining to Kazakhstan, Mohammad Mokhber added that Tehran is ready to cooperate with Astana in different fields including the field of port, dam construction, and construction of hydroelectric power plants.

He also stressed the need for using the local currencies of the two countries in trade relations.

Smailov, for his part, emphasized the importance of enhancing the level of cooperation between Tehran and Astana in the fields of oil swap, industry, food security, agriculture, science and culture.

