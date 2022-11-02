Esteghlal becomes champion of Iran’s Super Cup

The match was held in Kerman’s Shahid Bahonar Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Arsalan Motahari scored the winning goal in the 52nd minute for Esteghlal.

This was the first time Esteghlal wins the title.

The Iranian Super Cup is an Iranian association football trophy awarded to the winner of a match between the Persian Gulf Pro League's season champions and the winners of the Hazfi Cup. It is similar to numerous other Super Cup tournaments held in other countries.

Persepolis-Tehran is the most decorated team in Super Cup, winning the title four times.

KI