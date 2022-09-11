Persepolis, Esteghlal defeat rivals in IPL

Persepolis beat Naft Masjed Soleyman 2-1 thanks to a brace from Jürgen Locadia. Saman Narimanjahan gave the hosts a lead in the 11th minute.

Locadia was brought down into the area by Milad Bagheri in the 55th minute. Bagheri was shown a red card and Locadia leveled the score from the spot.

The Dutch striker completed his brace in the 69th minute.

Earlier in the day, Esteghlal defeated Nassaji 3-0 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Peyman Babaei opened the scoring for Esteghlal four minutes into the match. Kevin Yamga made it 2-0 from the penalty spot just before the break. Mohammad Mohebi scored Esteghlal’s third goal in the 55th minute.

Persepolis remained top with 14 points, followed by Gol Gohar with 12 points.

ZZ/TT