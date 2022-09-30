Apartheid Israeli history ‘full of terror, torture, murder’

In a tweet on Friday, Nasser Kan’ani wrote that the dark history of the apartheid regime of Israel is full of assassination, massacre, torture and killing of innocent children, ranging from Muhammad al-Durrah to Riyan Sulaiman.

Riyan and other martyred Palestinian children are victims of "silence of normalization" and false claimants of human rights, he added.

On September 30, 2000, the second day of the Second Intifada (uprising), 12-year-old Muhammad al-Durrah was killed in the Gaza Strip during widespread protests and riots across the Palestinian territories against Israeli military occupation.

