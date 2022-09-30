  1. Politics
Sep 30, 2022, 7:43 PM

Iran FM spox:

Apartheid Israeli history ‘full of terror, torture, murder’

Apartheid Israeli history ‘full of terror, torture, murder’

TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman emphasized that the history of the Israeli apartheid regime is full of assassination, massacre, torture and killing of innocent children, ranging from Muhammad al-Durrah to Riyan Sulaiman.

In a tweet on Friday, Nasser Kan’ani wrote that the dark history of the apartheid regime of Israel is full of assassination, massacre, torture and killing of innocent children, ranging from Muhammad al-Durrah to Riyan Sulaiman.

Riyan and other martyred Palestinian children are victims of "silence of normalization" and false claimants of human rights, he added.

On September 30, 2000, the second day of the Second Intifada (uprising), 12-year-old Muhammad al-Durrah was killed in the Gaza Strip during widespread protests and riots across the Palestinian territories against Israeli military occupation.

Apartheid Israeli history ‘full of terror, torture, murder’

MA/5599623

News Code 191940
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191940/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News