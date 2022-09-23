  1. Politics
Sep 23, 2022, 9:20 AM

Iran stresses again referendum in occupied Palestine

Iran stresses again referendum in occupied Palestine

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has reiterated Iran's call for holding a referendum with the participation of all Palestinians in occupied lands as the solution for the major Middle East crisis.

"The truth is that Palestine 'from the sea to the river' belongs to the original inhabitants of this holy land," Nasser Kan'ani said in a tweet on Friday.

He continued, "Iran believes in an integrated Palestine."

"The democratic solution to the Palestinian issue is based on the votes of all its original inhabitants, including Muslims, Christians and Jews, through a referendum," the Iranian spokesman added.

He further pointed out that the Israeli apartheid regime cannot escape from the reality.

Also in relevant remarks, President Ebrahim Raeisi of Iran said during his speech at the UN General Assembly that Iran wants a a refrandoum in Palestine attended by all Palestinian from different ethnic and religious background as a diplomatic solution to the problem.

MNA/5595685

News Code 191732
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191732/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News