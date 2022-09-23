Iran stresses again referendum in occupied Palestine

"The truth is that Palestine 'from the sea to the river' belongs to the original inhabitants of this holy land," Nasser Kan'ani said in a tweet on Friday.

He continued, "Iran believes in an integrated Palestine."

"The democratic solution to the Palestinian issue is based on the votes of all its original inhabitants, including Muslims, Christians and Jews, through a referendum," the Iranian spokesman added.

He further pointed out that the Israeli apartheid regime cannot escape from the reality.

Also in relevant remarks, President Ebrahim Raeisi of Iran said during his speech at the UN General Assembly that Iran wants a a refrandoum in Palestine attended by all Palestinian from different ethnic and religious background as a diplomatic solution to the problem.

