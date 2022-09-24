Occupation problem to be settled with referendum in Palestine

Speaking in a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) for Palestine, held at the United Nations on Saturday and on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated that the problem of occupation and longstanding conflict in West Asia has been resolved with the implementation of Iran's democratic initiative and holding of a national referendum in Palestine, so that real residents of Palestine can determine their desired government.

"Unfortunately, we are currently facing miserable and catastrophic conditions throughout the Occupied Palestine in the shadow of the silence of the international community and inaction of human rights organizations,” he said, adding that the Palestinian nation is experiencing the inhumane and intolerable conditions of occupation, siege, aggression, expansionism and brutal politics of the Zionist regime more than ever.

In the shadow of the Zionist apartheid regime, “we are witnessing the breach of basic rights of the oppressed Palestinian people day by day, and also new wave of settlements, forced migration, seizure of land and property, destruction of gardens and agricultural lands and also arrest of Palestinian children and young adults,” Amir-Abdollahian emphasized.

In the recent years, a great wave of condemnation of Israel's human rights has been launched by important international human rights organizations, and many of these organizations have declared the Zionist regime as a clear example of apartheid, Iran’s top diplomat added.

