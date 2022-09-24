Iran FM holds meeting with Sri Lankan, Dutch FMs

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry in New York on Saturday evening on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly to discuss bilateral relations and issues of mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on expanding mutual ties in all areas especially in the field of economy.

Amir-Abdollahian also met and held talks with his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra in New York on Saturday evening to discuss bilateral ties as well as latest situation of Iran's nuclear deal, aka known as JCPOA.

During the meeting, Iran's top diplomat said that his country is seriously determined to reach a stable and lasting agreement on nuclear talks.

Amir-Abdollahian described the initiatives made by Iran in the process of negotiations on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions.

Iran’s top diplomat emphasized the need for expanding relations between the two countries of the Netherlands and Iran in all fields especially in economic sphere.

The two countries of Iran and the Netherlands enjoy high potential especially in the fields of knowledge-based companies, agricultural, ports and tourism sectors, he stated.

He also clarified positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Afghan refugees and emphasized the need for allocation of more humanitarian aids to Afghan people.

The Dutch foreign minister, for his part, expressed his hope for achieving an agreement in Vienna talks and emphasized the need for strengthening bilateral ties.

Iranian and Dutch foreign ministers also exchanged their views on the latest developments in Ukraine and energy market.

Iran’s top diplomat met and held talks with his counterparts on Saturday on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly in continuation of diplomacy of the 13th government of the President Raeisi with a focus on boosting ties with all countries of the world especially neighboring states.

Amir-Abdollahian accompanied President Ebrahim Raeisi who addressed the world leaders at the 77th UNGA meeting on September 21.

