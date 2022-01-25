Iran to continue to expand all-out relations with India

"Warm wishes to my colleague Indian FM@DrSJaishankar and the Government and People of the Republic of India as they celebrate their Republic Day. Will continue to work towards further expansion of all-out relations, bilaterally, regionally and at international fora," wrote Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a tweet on early Tuesday.

Republic Day is a national holiday in India, when the country marks and celebrates the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on 26, January 1950, replacing the Government of India Act as the governing document of India and thus, turning the nation into a newly formed republic.

Earlier on Monday, Amir-Abdollahian told reporters on the sidelines of the Conference on Iran and Neighbors that he will travel to India and Sri Lanka next week for bilateral talks.

