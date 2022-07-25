Iran not to move towards forming new blocs in region

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani briefed on the latest Iranian foreign policy developments and answered a number of questions put forward by the journalists.

Agreement within reach if other side acts constructively

"Iran will not act hastily. Communications are still ongoing both at the level of top negotiator Bagheri Kani with Mora and at the FM level with Borrell. Initiatives have been exchanged. Other countries offered some suggestions to facilitate the JCPOA revival. Oman, Qatar, and Iraq made efforts in this regard. Italy and France made efforts out of goodwill to bring the views closer, said Kan'ani.

"We are serious about reaching a lasting and strong agreement and so far, we've shown a great deal of flexibility. If the other side [the US] acts constructively and responds positively to Iran's initiatives, an agreement is within reach," he added.

Grossi always has unprofessional, unfair approach to Iran's nuclear program

In response to the recent remarks of Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi, the foreign ministry spokesman said, "I reiterate that Iran is an IAEA member, an NPT signatory, and has taken an interactive approach to end misunderstandings and allowed IAEA inspectors to inspect Iran several times. Unfortunately, these constructive actions of Iran have not been met with a constructive response by the Agency, and Mr. Grossi always has an unprofessional and unfair approach to Iran's nuclear program."

"The IAEA director general should have a constructive and interactive approach. We advise Grossi to take an unbiased approach. Some of Grossi's remarks are the same as the Israeli regime's officials' remarks," Kan'ani added, saying that Grossi should pay attention to the Israeli regime's nuclear arsenals and the threats it poses to the region and the environment of the region.

Political dialogue must be formed to solve the Kyiv-Moscow conflict

In response to a question about some remarks about Putin's visit to Tehran and Ukraine war, the Iranian diplomat noted, "Iran's position regarding the Ukraine war has been reiterated at the highest level. Iran opposes any military solution towards any country. We believe that political dialogue must be formed to solve the Kyiv-Moscow conflict."

Next Iran-Saudi Arabia meeting to be held at the official level in Baghdad

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson also pointed to the talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, saying, "Five rounds of negotiations were held between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which were hosted by the Iraqi government in Baghdad that had very good and encouraging results."

"After the Jeddah summit, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in a phone call briefed Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian on the summit. During the phone call, Mr. Hussein said Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of the meetings in Jeddah expressed readiness that official and public talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia will be held in the next round. This is a positive sign. We believe that due to the positive will of the parties, it is possible to hold the next meeting at the official and political level in Baghdad and take a step in the direction of improving and resuming the relations between the two countries," Kan'ani added.

Iran welcomes positive trend of developments in sri Lanka

The FM spokesperson also spoke about recent developments in Sri Lanka, saying, "We have good and friendly relations with Sri Lanka and we follow the developments with concern and sensitivity. Fortunately, we now witness the return of stability in this country. We welcome the positive trend of the developments and congratulate the new Sri Lankan president elected by the parliament."

Iran not to move towards forming new blocs in region

In response to a question about Iran's regionalism policy, Kan'ani said, "Based on the policy of regionalism and Look East, Iran considers all-round expansion of relations with the countries of the region, including border and neighboring countries."

"We won't move towards forming new blocs in the region. Iran-Russia ties are varied. We had a long-term cooperation agreement with Russia and based on the new needs, we exchanged the long-term cooperation draft and are negotiating on the draft of the long-term cooperation between Iran and Russia and will sign it as soon as it is finalized," he added.

This item is being updated...

ZZ/FNA14010503000199