Reaching good, stable agreement depends on US, E3

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Simon Coveney Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ireland on the sidelines of the 77th meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In this meeting, the Iranian and Irish foreign ministers reviewed the latest status of bilateral relations, discussing ways to expand relations in various commercial, economic and political fields as well as JCPOA negotiations to lift sanctions.

There is no obstacle to the promotion of relations between the two countries, Amir-Abdollahian said in this meeting, adding that it is necessary to further expand bilateral relations through diplomatic, parliamentary, and economic contacts.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to reach a good and stable agreement, he undermined, referring to JCPOA talks.

Reaching a good agreement depends on goodwill, and the realism of the United States, and the three European member states of JCPOA, he said.

In light of the nuclear agreement, unilateral sanctions against Iran should be removed and Iran's nuclear accusation file in the International Atomic Energy Agency should be closed, Iranian diplomat stressed.

The Foreign Minister of Ireland stated that his country has not spared any efforts for reaching such an agreement.

He also considered reaching an agreement as a good opportunity for all parties as well as the international community.

