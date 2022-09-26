Iran FM hold meetings with counterparts in New York

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the ways the two countries can cooperate on economic cooperation and the fight against US unilateral sanctions.

They also expressed views on medical cooperation between the two countries on making a joint coronavirus vaccine.

In another meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Belarussian counterpart Vladimir Makei to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

Iran’s top diplomat also met and held talks with Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Mauritanian in New York on Monday evening on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly.

During the meeting, the two sides explored avenues for enhancing bilateral ties in all fields as well as the international issues.

Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the existing capacities in different fields and expressed hope that the two countries would further witness the development of bilateral relations.

Islamic Republic of Iran sees no limit to expand its relations with Mauritania, he added.

Foreign minister of Mauritania, for his part, emphasized the development of ties in the fields of higher education, agriculture, fishing and renewable energies.

Iranian foreign minister also met and held talks with the UN Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pederson to discuss the latest situation in Syria.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the need to pay due attention to the humanitarian issues in Syria.

Amir-Abdollahian accompanied President Ebrahim Raeisi who addressed the world leaders at the 77th UNGA meeting on September 21.

