Amir-Abdollahian holds meetings with counterparts in NY

In meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Rento Marsudi on Tuesday, Iran’s top diplomat said that the two countries of Iran and Indonesia enjoy high potential to broaden their bilateral cooperation in all fields especially in economic area.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their view on bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

Amir-Abdollahian also met with his Malian counterpart Abdoulaye Diop to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

While expressing their satisfaction with the constructive talks between political and economic delegations of the two countries of Iran and Mali in the past year, the two sides emphasized all-out development of bilateral relations and also continuation of political consultations regarding the pertinent issues.

During the meeting, Iranian and Malian foreign ministers stressed the need to follow-up on the agreements made in the comprehensive Joint Economic Cooperation Commission through the cooperation of private sectors of the two countries in particular.

Moreover, in his meeting with the Bruneian Foreign Minister Dato Erywan Yusof on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministe conferred on bilateral ties, regional and international issues.

While inviting the senior officials of Brunei to visit Iran, Amir-Abdollahian said that Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes developments of bilateral relations.

The two countries of Iran and Brunei enjoy high potentials to expand their bilateral ties in all fields.

Iran’s top diplomat appreciated Mufti of Brunei's remarks at the Islamic Unity Conference held in Tehran and emphasized the need for establishing unity and amity among Islamic countries to counter extremism and terrorism

Amir-Abdollahian accompanied President Ebrahim Raeisi who addressed the world leaders at the 77th UNGA meeting on September 21.

