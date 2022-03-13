Longstanding Tehran-Kotte ties chance to enhance interactions

The Sri Lankan Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran G.M.V. Wishwanath Aponsu met and held talks with Abdolnaser Derakhshan Chairman of Iran-Sri Lanka Parliamentary Friendship Group in Tehran on Sunday to discuss mutual ties and issues of mutual interests.

During the meeting, Derakhshan pointed to the key role of parliaments in promotion of relations between countries and stated that lawmakers at parliaments have a very important role in expansion of relations between countries.

Emphasizing the effectiveness of parliamentary friendship groups in expanding relations, he added that the role of Iran-Sri Lanka parliamentary friendship groups is of paramount importance in development of relations between the two countries.

The two countries of Iran and Sri Lanka has longstanding relations which dates back to 60 years ago, he said, adding that the age-old relations between the two countries has created a golden opportunity in line with promoting bilateral interactions.

Referring to the high potentials and capacities of Iran in various fields, Derakhshan noted that there are areas of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of agriculture, trade, science, technology and industry, so that these capacities should be used optimally.

Sri Lankan envoy, for his part, pointed to the formation of parliamentary friendship groups in Sri Lankan Parliament and stated that parliamentary friendship groups enjoy high capacity and potentials for the development of cooperation between countries.

Wishwanath Aponsu described Iran and Sri Lanka as countries with high cultural richness and said, "It is hoped that bilateral visits between lawmakers of the two countries would strengthen relations between the two countries in various fields, especially in trade and tourism."

MA/IRN84682623