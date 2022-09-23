Raeisi arrives back home after attending UNGA meeting in US

The Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived back home at Tehran Mehrabad airport on Friday evening at the end of his trip to the United States.

Hojjatuleslam Qomi, the deputy for international relations affairs at the Leader of the Islamic Revolution's office, Vice-President Mokhber and some members of his cabinet welcomed the president at the airport.

President Raeisi stayed in the New York city of the United States for four days and in addition to the delivering a speech at the 77th meeting of the UN General Assembly he held talks with some of his counterparts.

His speech at the UNGA focused on the "global justice".

The Iranian president explained the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and some other issues in the Iranian society in his meetings American media.

MNA/5596057