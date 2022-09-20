Iran rightful to demand confidence-building guarantees

Speaking on Tuesday morning local time, on the second day of his trip to New York, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi had a meeting with the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Enumerating Iran's solutions and proposals to solve the nuclear issue as well as the issues related to Palestine, Afghanistan, Yemen and Ukraine, he said, "Efforts to normalise the relations of the Zionist Regime with some countries cannot bring security for this regime."

The President described sanctions against countries as inhumane and human rights violations, and added, "Sanctions on Iran are an unjust violation of the rights of 80 million Iranians and are serious examples of human rights violations."

Referring to the issue of nuclear negotiations and the need to provide confidence-building guarantees, Raeisi stated, "It was the Americans who withdrew from the agreement, and other European countries did not fulfil their obligations towards Iran, so Iran has the right to demand confidence-building guarantees."

The President stated that the resolution of safeguards issues is one of the prerequisites for reaching an agreement on nuclear issues, and clarified, "If the safeguards issues are not resolved, what guarantee will there be that the day after the agreement, the three European countries will again propose and pursue the issuance of a resolution against the Islamic Republic of Iran? Therefore, Iran's demands to resolve safeguard issues are completely reasonable."

Raiesi emphasised, "Sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran have not and will not stop us and we will continue the growth and progress of our country with strength."

The President described the solution to the problems of the Palestinians as the implementation of the Islamic Republic's proposal to hold a referendum with the presence of all Palestinians, and said, "Just as various efforts and agreements such as Sharm el-Sheikh, Camp David and Oslo failed to secure the rights of the Palestinian people, the efforts to normalise relations of the Zionist regime with some countries cannot be a security provider for this regime, and only a fair and logical comprehensive solution can secure the rights of the Palestinians and establish peace."

Raeisi also stated that the solution to the problem of Afghanistan is to help the formation of an inclusive government with the presence of all groups and ethnic groups in this country, and the problems of Yemen can only be solved by stopping the invasion of this country and breaking the siege as a prelude to the start of Yemeni-Yemeni dialogues.

In this meeting, the President of the European Council Charles Michel thanked for the opportunity to personally meet with Ayatollah Raisi, and said, "My telephone conversation with your Excellency inspired the approach of the European Union towards Afghanistan to find a window for dialogue."

The President of the European Council emphasised that he fully agrees with the opinion of Dr Raisi about not using the issue of human rights as a political tool, adding, "The European Union has made efforts to lay the ground for the restoration of the nuclear deal through bringing opinions closer together, and in this regard, the issue of sanctions against Iran, as one of the serious concerns of the Islamic Republic, has always been considered."

He stated, "The European Union hopes to benefit from the assistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the matter of stopping the conflicts and the establishment of peace in Yemen, forming a new government and establishing stability in Iraq, establishing peace in Palestine, stopping the war in Ukraine and forming a comprehensive government in Afghanistan."

MNA/ President.ir