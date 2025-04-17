Hamas rejects proposal on resistance group's disarmament

This is believed to be the first time Israel has made Hamas disarmament a condition for a ceasefire, marking a significant shift in its negotiating stance. Speaking to the BBC, the Palestinian official also accused Israel of using the talks to stall while focusing solely on retrieving captives.

Palestinian media said Thursday that Israeli warplanes struck several tents overnight housing displaced Palestinians in the southern Khan Younis area, killing 23 people.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate. A UN agency described current conditions as the worst since the conflict escalated 18 months ago. According to the latest estimates, 59 captives remain in Gaza, with 24 believed to be alive.

The Palestinian resistance is said to have recruited thousands of new fighters as the Zionist regime of Israel intensifies its genocidal campaign in the besieged Gaza Strip.

MNA