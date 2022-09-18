  1. World
Zionists raid Palestinian school for girls in Quds

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – The Zionist Israeli regime’s forces raided a school for girls in Al-Qods using tear gas on Sunday.

According to Palestinian media, a number of school girls were suffocated as a result of Zionist forces' raid with tear gas on a secondary school.

The West Bank and the occupied Quds witness the raid of the Zionist regime army on houses, cities and villages almost every day, and the soldiers of this regime capture a number of Palestinians.

Schools, health and religious centers are not safe from the attacks of the Zionist regime. Thousands of Palestinian citizens have been martyred or wounded in these attacks.

