Apr 17, 2025, 6:09 PM

Minister hands over Saudi King's letter to Iran's Leader

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman handed over a message from his country's king to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Alo Khamenei in a meeting in Tehran on Thursday.

Saudi Defense Minister, Prince Khalid Bin Salman Al Saud paid the Leader of the Islamic Revolution a visit.

This item is being updated...

