Palestinian citizen martyred in clashes in Nablus

The clashes took place following the protests of the residents of Nablus against the detention of two Palestinians by the security services of the Palestinian Authority (PA)security forces.

According to the Palestinian Information Center (PIC), three Palestinians were injured during the clashes.

Local sources reported that one of the injured citizens shot by the PA’s security forces died as a result of his injury on Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) described the detention of two Palestinians by the PA’s security apparatus headed by Mahmoud Abbas as a shameful act and called for the release of all fighters and political detainees.

Palestinian Authority (PA)security forces arrested two Palestinians on Monday, which led to widespread protests by Palestinians in Nablus.

