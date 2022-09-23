Raeisi meets Serbia, Zimbabwe presidents in New York

President Raeisi met with the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić on Thursday in New York and stressed increasing political and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The president described abandoning racial approaches prerequisite to the establishment of peace in the world, adding, "The root cause of the past catastrophes and conflicts in the Balkans was the prevalence of racial approaches, which we hope in the new era, peace and friendship are established and the rights of all races and religions are preserved."

The President of Serbia, for his part, described Serbia as an independent and unique country in Europe that does not follow the West's policies.

The President of Serbia also described protecting peace in the Balkans as one of his country's policies and said, "We favor the development of relations with Iran in all political and economic fields."

In a meeting with the President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa, Iran's President Raeisi stressed the need for activating the joint commission of cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to the current Iranian government's approach to developing relations with African countries, President Raeisi called for developing cooperation with Zimbabwe in various fields, including energy, mining, agriculture, and technology.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, for his part, also called on boosting cooperation with Iran, saying, "The presence of Iranian companies in the agricultural sector, including export and import and extraterritorial cultivation of grains and garden products, is a good opportunity for cooperation between the two countries."

"Both countries have been the targets of imperialism's grudges, so we need closer cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran," he stressed.

President Raeisi also held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday in New York, and said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes protecting mutual and international borders and respecting other countries' sovereignty, as well as preventing any kind of change in region's political geography."

The President said that negotiation and dialogue are the only way out of current issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia, saying, "As we stressed in the Shanghai Summit, the region cannot tolerate a new war."

The President called the borders between Iran and Armenia historical borders and said, "Protecting these important, strategic borders is important for political and economic cooperation."

Pashinyan, for his part, noted, "We will protect our entire land and territories and stand against any conspiracy aimed at separating Iran and Armenia."

He also appreciated Iran's clear position towards protecting the territorial integrity of Armenia.

