Apr 17, 2025, 10:16 AM

23 killed in Israeli strikes on tents of displaced Gazans

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – Palestinian media said Thursday that Israeli warplanes struck several tents overnight housing displaced Palestinians in the southern Khan Younis area, killing 23 people.

The Palestinian Sama News Agency announced that at least 23 people were martyred following an Israeli airstrike on displaced people's tents in the Al-Mawasi town, west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday morning.

According to Palestinian reports, these people were burned alive in a fire caused by the airstrikes.

Medical sources have described the attack as a horrific crime.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s civil defense agency told AFP that “At least 16 martyrs, most of them women and children, and 23 others were wounded following a direct strike by two Israeli missiles on several tents housing displaced families in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis.”

