  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 18, 2022, 1:00 PM

Zionist regime’s drone downed in Nablus, West Bank

Zionist regime’s drone downed in Nablus, West Bank

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – The Palestinian Resistance Movement forces shot down an Israeli drone over the West Bank city of Nablus in Jordan River.

A group of Palestinian Resistance forces targeted a drone of the Zionist regime over the “Balata camp” in the east of Nablus city, Palestine Al-Youm TV Network reported.

The Zionist regime has recently announced that it will resort to drone attacks due to its inability to face the massive resistance of Palestinian Resistance forces in the Occupied Lands and Territories.

Concurrently, Palestinian Resistance forces once again targeted the "Al Jumla" Checkpoint in the north of Jenin with an improvised explosive device.

Last week, this center also witnessed an exchange of fire between Palestinian Resistance forces and Zionist soldiers, during which an officer of the Zionist regime was killed.

MA/IRN84890038

News Code 191536
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191536/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News