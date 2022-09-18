Zionist regime’s drone downed in Nablus, West Bank

A group of Palestinian Resistance forces targeted a drone of the Zionist regime over the “Balata camp” in the east of Nablus city, Palestine Al-Youm TV Network reported.

The Zionist regime has recently announced that it will resort to drone attacks due to its inability to face the massive resistance of Palestinian Resistance forces in the Occupied Lands and Territories.

Concurrently, Palestinian Resistance forces once again targeted the "Al Jumla" Checkpoint in the north of Jenin with an improvised explosive device.

Last week, this center also witnessed an exchange of fire between Palestinian Resistance forces and Zionist soldiers, during which an officer of the Zionist regime was killed.

MA/IRN84890038