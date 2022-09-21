President Raeisi's speech at UNGA focuses on "global justice"

The Iranian president started his speech by reminding us that the divine prophets sought to spread justice in the world.

According to Raeisi, people in Iran revolted in 1979 against Shah regime to achieve "justice" and "fairness."

"We seek global justice", the president said.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran rejects double standards in the field of human rights and wants to preserve the rights of the oppressed people.

Raeisi referred to the examples of human rights violations in the western countries as well as the western countries support for the Israeli regime's crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories.

He went on to stress that the Islamic Republic wants to ensure the rights of the Iranian nation and is standing firm against the oppressors in that regard.

"Do not be oppressors and do not oppress anyone" Raeisi said after saying that Iran's call for justice is based on Quranic teachings.

Later, he underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran seeks justice and independence, adding that the realization of the doctrine of Resistance is what the Iranian people want.

He lambasted the western countries for their oppressive sanctions and said that the Iranian nation has come out victorious against the oppressors.

The president recalled that Iran spearheaded by the top General Major General Qassem Soleimani defeated the western-created ISIL terrorism.

He said Iran seeks justice in the case of General Soleiamni's assassination and will sue the perpetrators behind the crime.

The president pointed out that Iran has achieved and advanced a lot in different fields after the revolution despite the oppressive sanctions.

Elsewhere, the president said Iran is not seeking nulcear weapons at all and Iran's nuclear porigram is totally peaceful.

He said based on a Fatwa issued by Leader of the Revoltuin Ayatollah Khamnei, acquiring nuclear arms is banned.

He said that most number of inspections carried out by the IAEA has been in Iran, whcih proves Iran's nuclear program is completely peaceful.

He noted that it was US not Iran that left the 2015 nuclear deal, adding that the 15 IAEA reports verified the peaceful nature of Iran's atomic program.

This item is being updated...