Threats to hit Iran's nuclear sites unacceptable: IAEA chief

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi made the remarks in an interview with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on Wednesday after he arrived in Tehran for a two-day visit to meet with Iranian officials.

In response to a question about the threats from Israel and the United States that have threatened to bomb Iranian nuclear sites, saying that he does not accept the claim that the Agency has remained silent in that regard.

Grossi said that IAEA has always emphasized that threats to target nuclear facilities are unacceptable, and that such attacks not only worsen the existing problems but also lead to severe environmental consequences.

He called for closer cooperation between Iran and the Agency, rejecting the adoption of a political approach by the Agency.

According to him, Iran must continue to provide assurances about its nuclear activities.

