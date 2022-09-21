Pres. Raeisi congratulates Armenia on National Day

In his separate messages to Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Raeisi said that Islamic Republic of Iran attaches special importance to its relations with the countries of the Caucasus region including friendly country of Armenia within the framework of the neighborhood policy.

Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to deepen all-out relations based on the mutual interests with Armenia using the shared historical border, he added.

Emphasizing the principled approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of neighboring countries, President Raeisi stressed the importance of continuous consultations with regard to the issues of mutual interests.

In another part of his congratulatory message, President Raeisi felicitated the Independence Day of Armenia to the president of the country Khachaturian and stated that the two nations of Iran and Armenia, with a common culture and history, have always proceeded the path of growth, development and excellence.

He expressed hope that the two countries of Iran and Armenia would strengthen bilateral relations in line with interests of the two nations relying upon the longstanding ties and taking advantage of common historical border.

