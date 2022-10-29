  1. Politics
Raeisi congratulates Turkey on Republic Day

TEHRAN, Oct. 29 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi felicitated Turkey's Republic Day in a message to the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In his congratulatory message on Saturday to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President Raeisi felicitated Turkey's Republic Day to him and the people of the country.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Turkey, as two independent countries which opposed unilateralism and have old neighborly relations, enjoy many fields for a comprehensive expansion of relations," he said.

"Undoubtedly, the serious will of the two countries to fully implement the comprehensive long-term cooperation program draws a clear perspective for strengthening ties and realizing the common goals and interests of the two countries," Raeisi added.

Republic Day is a public holiday in Turkey commemorating the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey, on 29 October 1923. 

