Armenia eyes on deepening partnership with Iran: Pashinyan

Drawing parallels between the assessments made by the CSTO and Iran regarding the clashes with Azerbaijan, Pashinyan emphasized that in this regard what matters is the formulation of a clear political position because actions stem from that positions, Armen Press reported.

“If there is no clear political position there can’t be actions. In this regard we are very closely cooperating with Iran. You saw that I met with the President of Iran in New York City. We had a very long, detailed discussion, we spoke about developing our relations, and we also discussed the regional situation. We are in very intensive relations, mutual visits are taking place, working discussions are taking place, phone conversations, and we, of course, are interested in developing our relations with Iran and we are trying to make maximally possible practical steps in this direction,” Pashinyan said.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi during his visit to New York held a meeting with Pashinyan.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes protecting mutual and international borders and respecting other countries' sovereignty, as well as preventing any kind of change in region's political geography," Raeisi stated.

The President said that negotiation and dialogue are the only way out of current issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia, saying, "As we stressed in the Shanghai Summit, the region cannot tolerate a new war."

The President called the borders between Iran and Armenia historical borders and said, "Protecting these important, strategic borders is important for political and economic cooperation."

Pashinyan, for his part, noted, "We will protect our entire land and territories and stand against any conspiracy aimed at separating Iran and Armenia."

He also appreciated Iran's clear position towards protecting the territorial integrity of Armenia.

MP/PR