Iran, Armenia ink MoU to broaden coop. in various fields

The document of 17th Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission was signed between Iranian Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian, as chairman of the Commission from the Iranian side, and Mehr Grigoryan Armenian's Deputy Prime Minister and chairman of the Commission in Armenian capital of Yerevan on Thursday.

Iranian Energy Minister emphasized the approach taken by 13th government under President Raeisi in the development of international relations and stated that the good political ties between Iran and Armenia would certainly strengthen integration in the region.

Lack of a suitable transportation route and also stable financial and banking relations as well as a lack of utilization of the two countries’ high capacities and potentials are of the major problems ahead of enhancing cooperation between the two countries, Mehrabian said and expressed hope that the existing obstacles would be removed through the cooperation of officials of the two countries.

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister, for his part, appreciated the efforts made between the two countries in compilation of the document of 17th Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission and emphasized the serious determination of the government of Republic of Armenia for strengthening cooperation with Iran in various fields.

Grigoryan pointed to the role of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in the expansion of integration and increase of trade in the region and said that Armenia is ready to act as a facilitator in relations between Iran and the union.

He pointed to the issue of transportation and energy as two important bases for expanding relations between the two countries, extending and updating the gas and electricity exchange agreement between the two countries, and following up on the completion of the north-south road of Armenia as part of the corridor which connects Persian Gulf and Black Sea and the facilitation of customs relations between the two countries and the establishment of railway relationship with Iran if the issue of resolving the barriers to transportation routes in the region is realized as some of the most important programs facing the two countries.

